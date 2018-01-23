Cell phone tower to be built on Hempfield school district’s property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP., Lancaster County -- School leaders in part of Lancaster County voted Tuesday night to allow a cell phone tower be built on its property.

The decision comes after hearing expert testimony and public comments on Verizon's proposal to build the tower at Rohrerstown Elementary School.

Dozens of parents attended the meeting and some weren't happy with the decision, worrying that the tower on school grounds could make their children sick.

"We've presented at the school hundreds of research papers showing them that there's a potential for danger and that should be enough," Stacey Gregory, a parent, said. "It is their duty to protect our children and I think with what they said here tonight, they obviously don't."

There's no time frame on when construction will begin.