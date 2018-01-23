× Cooler and breezy, and dry for Wednesday

CHILLIER AIR SETTLES IN

We continue to monitor water levels along area creeks and rivers. A FLOOD WARNING is in effect until Wednesday afternoon along the Swatara Creek near Harper Tavern, and near Hershey. Stages are rising above flood stage and are expected to crest this evening then fall. A FLOOD WATCH continues for York and Lancaster for significant ice build up downstream from York Haven. Winds are gusty through evening, while skies slowly improve. Temperatures fall through the 40s into the 30s. Heading into the morning, lows drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s will have you layering up again. Sunshine mixes in and out of clouds, however, you’ll notice the chill with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds finally relax into Thursday. Under clear skies, temperatures dive to the lower and middle 20s. Readings are again in the upper 30s despite bright skies. Winds shift to the south-southeast Friday, pulling in milder air, pushing afternoon highs back into the lower and middle 40s. Clouds return over the weekend and we are tracking the threat for showers. It does remain mild too.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Despite added clouds, winds flowing in from the south, transports milder air. Highs are able to climb to the upper 40s and lower 50s. A shower or two by evening can’t be ruled out, however, there is a greater chance overnight into Sunday. Some discrepancies on timing of the front and duration of rain so we’ll be fine tuning this forecast heading towards the weekend. It remains mild in the 50s for the second half of the weekend despite threat for showers.



NEXT WEEK

Another dip in the jet stream allows chillier air to spill in across the area. Readings though, remain close to average in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. The cold is short-lived before milder air surges back into the area the rest of the week.

