Damp morning commute Tuesday, then gusty and mild with some sun for the afternoon

TUESDAY MORNING SHOWERS, BREEZY: The next system crosses through Tuesday, bringing a damp start to the region. Showers make for a messy morning commute, and even a rumble or two of thunder cannot be excluded. The umbrella will be necessary, because the rain is expected to be heavy at times for many. The rain comes to an end from late morning through the midday hours. Winds start to pick up as well during the morning, with gusts up to 35 to 40 miles per hour later during the day. A Flood Watch remains in effect for the Susquehanna River along York and Lancaster counties until early Tuesday afternoon. This is for the potential of flooding caused by ice jams. We’ll keep you posted! Expect some sunnier breaks for the afternoon. Temperatures are still mild once again, with numbers in the lower to middle 50s! It doesn’t last long, because colder air starts sliding in behind the front through the overnight period. Temperatures drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds are still quite breezy, so wind chill values are in the 20s and the teens by daybreak.

CHILLIER MIDWEEK: In the wake of Tuesday’s system, chillier air is back in place, though no Arctic air is expected any time soon. It’s a quiet period in weather too. There’s plenty of sun Wednesday with just a few afternoon clouds. It’s breezy too, with temperatures in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. Wind chill values feel like the 20s at times. Thursday is the chilliest day of the week. There’s partly sunny skies, with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. Temperatures begin to moderate on Friday. There’s some intervals of clouds during the afternoon. Readings are in the lower 40s.

MILD WITH WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES: Saturday looks dry for now, but some late showers will try to sneak into the region. Either way, Saturday starts with sunshine, then clouds increase throughout the day. Temperatures turn even milder. Anticipate readings in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Showers are likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’s also breezy. Temperatures make a run at 50s again. Monday turns cooler and drier. Expect readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Have a great Tuesday!