× Driver dead after striking parked cars in Penn Twp

PENN TWP., Lancaster County, PA. — The driver of the car that crashed into three parked cars on Route 72 in Penn Twp. Sunday has died. Paul Rochford, 92, succumbed to his injuries last night.

Rochford and a passenger, Shirley Parmer, were transported to local hospitals for care of their injuries. The victims required extrication from the overturned vehicle by fire and rescue responders.

It happened around 8:23pm Sunday in the 400 Block of South Main Street, Manheim. Arriving officers found a minivan on its side, and three other vehicles involved vehicles with impact damage. Rochford and Parmer were in a 2016 Dodge Caravan driving north bound on South Main Street when it struck a parked BMW. The front passenger side of the van struck the rear driver side of the BMW. The BMW was pushed into a parked Volkswagen. The van rolled over and struck the rear trunk of a parked Ford Taurus. None of the parked vehicles had passengers inside.

The investigation continues. Police say no charges are pending.