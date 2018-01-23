× Elderly couple robbed in Harrisburg parking lot

HARRISBURG, PA. — An elderly couple was robbed Monday afternoon upon leaving the Uptown Plaza. It happened around 3:45 p.m. The couple had just left a local business at 2963 N 7th St. and got in their car to leave the parking lot when a man entered their car’s driver’s side compartment.

The suspect claimed he had a gun and ordered the male victim to drive. When the male victim did not drive, the suspect reached up between the seats and grabbed the his left shoulder. The suspect then grabbed the female victim’s purse and took off in the direction of Division St and Jefferson St. The victims were not injured.

The suspect was described as a black or Hispanic male with a light complexion. He is about 40 years of age and 5’10” tall and about 170 lbs, of a medium build. The suspect was wearing a fluorescent orange knit beanie, a light gray sweat jacket, and faded blue jeans.

A search of the area yielded negative results. The victim’s purse was later recovered during an unrelated call.