× FOX announces a third season of COSMOS will premiere in spring 2019

If you couldn’t get enough of Neil deGrasse Tyson and the mysteries of the universe, you’re in luck.

FOX and National Geographic recently announced that COSMOS, the Emmy Award-winning series featuring the famous pop-culture icon and astrophysicist, will return in the spring of 2019.

The series had a successful run in 2014, where it was the most-watched series ever on National Georgraphic Channels internationally. It was seen by more than 135 million people worldwide on National Georgraphic and FOX.

The new season will premiere in the United States on both FOX and National Geographic. It will be televised on National Geographic in 171 countries in 43 languages.

The first two seasons of the series transported the audience to the farthest reaches and the most deeply hidden recesses of the universe, dramatizing the lives of many forgotten searchers who contributed to the world’s understanding of who, when and where we are in the universe.

COSMOS: Possible Worlds will continue that journey in its next season.

In conjunction with the new season, National Geographic Books will publish a companion book, COSMOS: Possible Worlds. Written by Ann Druyan, the book is a follow-up to Carl Sagan’s international bestseller, COSMOS: A Personal Voyage.