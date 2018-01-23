× FOX43 Job of the Day sponsored by Berks & Beyond

Today’s Job of the Day:

INGRAM MICRO Harrisburg, PA Warehouse Associates IMMEDIATE Openings – ALL Shifts Excellent FT Benefits NEW Referral Bonuses! Harrisburg Branch – 409-8901

With a number of locations in Central, Pa., Berks & Beyond is not far away for your next career opportunity. Looking for a long-term, short-term, full-time or part-time work, Berks & Beyond has branches in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Chambersburg, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lancaster and Hanover to assist your needs. Visit Berks & Beyond’s website here.