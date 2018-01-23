× Gettysburg Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Gettsyburg to temporarily close for remodeling

GETTYSBURG — The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store at 1275 York Road in Gettysburg will temporarily close Wednesday for remodeling, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

The store will close Wednesday at 9 p.m., and will reopen at an undetermined date, the PLCB says. The store is being remodeled and upgraded to a Premium Collection store.

In the interim, a temporary Fine Wine & Good Spirits store will open at Gettysburg Marketplace on 44 Natural Springs Road. The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

When it reopens, the remodeled Gettysburg Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection store will offer consumers a warmer, more welcoming atmosphere to browse its more extensive collection, the PLCB says.