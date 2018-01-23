× Harrisburg man facing charges after allegedly stealing medical equipment

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man is facing charges after allegedly stealing medical equipment.

Patrick Crown, 43, is facing theft by unlawful taking charges for the incident.

In December 2017, a local medical facility reported the theft of medical equipment.

An investigation revealed that a patient, later identified as Crown, had stolen the equipment and sold it.

Crown was taken into custody on January 10, 2018, and on January 22, the charges were bound over to the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.