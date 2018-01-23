Ice jam caused flooding along Luzerne County creek Tuesday morning

LUZERNE COUNTY — Cleanup is underway for residents and business owners of one borough in Luzerne County.

On Tuesday morning, Mill Creek flooded over onto streets in Avoca after it was clogged up by chunks of ice.

Cars and basements were underwater because of it, WNEP reports.

“It’s going to be a busy day,” Avoca Assistant Fire Chief Jim Butler told WNEP. “After the creek is mitigated we’re going to have to get into the residences out here and start pumping their basements out.”

Fire officials told WNEP that one person had to be evacuated from her home.

Later in the day, Avoca Fire Department posted video on their Facebook page showing a wall of water rushing back upstream shortly after the ice jam had been broken up.

