Kendrick Lamar announces tour dates, performing at Hersheypark Stadium in June

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Rap star Kendrick Lamar is coming to Hersheypark Stadium.

The Grammy-nominated artist will stop in Hershey on June 2 as a part of the “TDE: CHAMPIONSHIP TOUR.”

Lamar along with some of Top Dawg Entertainment’s other artists, such as SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker, will hit the road on May 4 for the tour.

The team’s Hersheypark Stadium performance is slated for Saturday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Giant Center Box Office and can be charged by phone at 717-534-3911 or 800-745-3000, and online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TicketMaster.com.

For more information, you can visit Hershey Entertainment’s website here.