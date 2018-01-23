Kendrick Lamar announces tour dates, performing at Hersheypark Stadium in June

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 03: Rapper Kendrick Lamar is interviewed by Forbes Magazine Senior Editor Zack O'Malley Greenburg at the 2017 Forbes Under 30 Summit on October 3, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Rap star Kendrick Lamar is coming to Hersheypark Stadium.

The Grammy-nominated artist will stop in Hershey on June 2 as a part of the “TDE: CHAMPIONSHIP TOUR.”

Lamar along with some of Top Dawg Entertainment’s other artists, such as SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker, will hit the road on May 4 for the tour.

The team’s Hersheypark Stadium performance is slated for Saturday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Giant Center Box Office and can be charged by phone at 717-534-3911 or 800-745-3000, and online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TicketMaster.com.

For more information, you can visit Hershey Entertainment’s website here.

