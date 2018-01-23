× Man mistakes bank drive-thru for Taco Bell, gets DUI after ordering burrito

SPRING HILL, Fla. – An allegedly intoxicated Florida driver looking for a bite to eat ended up with a DUI after mistaking a bank drive-thru for Taco Bell, according to WFTS.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office got a call Wednesday afternoon from a Bank of America manager reporting an intoxicated man passed out behind the wheel, who had been blocking access to the ATM.

The caller said that, after repeated attempts to rouse the Tampa man, later identified by police as 28-year-old Douglas Francisco, the driver finally woke up and tried to order a burrito.

Deputies found Francisco still in the bank parking lot in Spring Hill, sitting in a blue Hyundai with the engine running, according to WTSP. Francisco apparently “made several statements that were differing with reality.”

Francisco also had oxycodone and aplrazolam with him, but he had a prescription for both, WTSP reported.