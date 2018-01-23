Olivia’s cooks up Authentic Mexican Sopas Bowl and Chili

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Sopa Bowls (for the super bowl😉)

Authentic Mexican sopas prepared w white corn flour and topped w sharp shredded cheddar cheese

Paired with Chef Harry’s chili con carne in honor of this weekend’s Chambersburg Chili Cook off.

Chili:

2lbs ground beef

1 lb ground pork

1 cup diced onions

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced carrots

2tbsp fresh garlic chopped

2 tbsp chili powder

1tbsp chipotle peppers puréed

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

2 cups fresh tomatoes diced

1 tbsp oregano

24oz kidney beans

12 oz baked beans

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 quart chicken stock

Place meat, onions, celery, carrots, & tomatoes on med high heat for approx 10mins. Add remaining ingredients and place in medium heat for approx 10minutes. Reduced to low heat storing intermittently until chili thickens. Enjoy!

Cocktails:

Polar bear chill

Vanilla vodka

Caramel vodka

White Creme de cocoa

White cocoa powder

Shake all ingredients over ice. Pour into a sugar rimmed glass. Enjoy!

Jack frosty

Coconut rum

Hypnotic

Coconut milk

Fresh shredded coconut flakes

In blender: add ice, coconut rum, hypnotic,& coconut milk. Blend until smooth. Pour into glass rimmed w fresh coconut flakes. Enjoy!!