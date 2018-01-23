Olivia’s cooks up Authentic Mexican Sopas Bowl and Chili

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
Sopa Bowls (for the super bowl😉)
Authentic Mexican sopas prepared w white corn flour and topped w sharp shredded cheddar cheese
Paired with Chef Harry’s chili con carne in honor of this weekend’s Chambersburg Chili Cook off.
Chili:
2lbs ground beef
1 lb ground pork
1 cup diced onions
1 cup diced celery
1 cup diced carrots
2tbsp fresh garlic chopped
2 tbsp chili powder
1tbsp chipotle peppers puréed
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
2 cups fresh tomatoes diced
1 tbsp oregano
24oz kidney beans
12 oz baked beans
1 tbsp brown sugar
1 quart chicken stock
Place meat, onions, celery, carrots, & tomatoes on med high heat for approx 10mins. Add remaining ingredients and place in medium heat for approx 10minutes. Reduced to low heat storing intermittently until chili thickens. Enjoy!
Cocktails:
Polar bear chill
Vanilla vodka
Caramel vodka
White Creme de cocoa
White cocoa powder
Shake all ingredients over ice. Pour into a sugar rimmed glass. Enjoy!
Jack frosty
Coconut rum
Hypnotic
Coconut milk
Fresh shredded coconut flakes
In blender: add ice, coconut rum, hypnotic,& coconut milk. Blend until smooth. Pour into glass rimmed w fresh coconut flakes. Enjoy!!