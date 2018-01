× One person flown to hospital after crash in Conewago Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– One person was taken to the hospital after a Monday night crash.

Crews responded to the scene of a crash involving entrapment around 11:15 p.m. on January 22 in the 400 block of Canal Road in Conewago Township.

Emergency dispatch confirmed that one person was flown to the hospital with injuries but their condition is unknown.