Periodontal disease affects over 64 million Americans

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– There is a dental ailment plaguing several million Americans that they may not even know they have.

Periodontal disease, is an inflammatory disease that affects the soft and hard structures that support the teeth. In its early stage, called gingivitis, the gums become swollen and red due to inflammation, which is the body’s natural response to the presence of harmful bacteria. In the more serious form of periodontal disease called periodontitis, the gums pull away from the tooth and supporting gum tissues are destroyed.

Over 64 million Americans may have early stage periodontal disease, and not even know it.

