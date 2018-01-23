× Police search for teen accused of luring victim to West Locust Street in York, shooting him

YORK — Police are searching for a 17-year-old York man accused of attempted homicide in connection with a shooting on West Locust Street last Friday.

Jzhalir Nasiim Peterson, of the 200 block of Point Circle, is charged with attempted homicide, recklessly endangering another person and person not to possess a firearm.

Police say that Jan. 19 at 9:44 p.m., Peterson lured a victim, Jahzion Smallwood, to the 600 block of West Locust Street. When Smallwood arrived, police say, Peterson emerged from hiding and fired at least three shots from a .40 caliber firearm at him, striking him in the foot as he attempted to flee.

Peterson is still at large, police say. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact York Police at (717) 846-1234 or text tips to 847411. Tipsters will remain anonymous.