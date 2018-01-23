Police seek man who fired shot at victim’s vehicle on I-95 South in Chester City

Posted 4:43 PM, January 23, 2018, by , Updated at 04:48PM, January 23, 2018

Sketch of described suspect

DELAWARE COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a shooting suspect.

According to police, the suspect, described as a black male approximately 30 to 40 years of age, fired a single shot at the victim’s vehicle Monday morning on Interstate 95 South in the area of Exit 3 (Highland Avenue), Chester City. Police say the suspect, who also had facial hair and brown eyes, fled the scene traveling south in an older model dark gold Ford Taurus.

NOTE: Vehicle pictured is not the actual vehicle

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.