Police seek man who fired shot at victim’s vehicle on I-95 South in Chester City

DELAWARE COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a shooting suspect.

According to police, the suspect, described as a black male approximately 30 to 40 years of age, fired a single shot at the victim’s vehicle Monday morning on Interstate 95 South in the area of Exit 3 (Highland Avenue), Chester City. Police say the suspect, who also had facial hair and brown eyes, fled the scene traveling south in an older model dark gold Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.