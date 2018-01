Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Several organizations will rally at the State Capitol building on Tuesday morning for the legalization of marijuana.

Advocates say legalizing marijuana would generate hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue and also save millions of tax dollars every year from marijuana arrests.

Advocates, medical marijuana patients and elected officials are expected to attend the rally. It is scheduled to begin around 10 a.m. in the Capitol Rotunda.