BENTON, Kentucky — A shooting took place Tuesday at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, Benton City Clerk Beth Cooper told CNN.

All officers at the Benton Police Department office inside City Hall left to go to the scene, Cooper said. Injuries have been reported, a Kentucky State Police spokesman said.

#BREAKING: Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky is on lockdown due to a school shooting. https://t.co/KfOvzOlzQJ — Larry Flowers (@WKRNLarry) January 23, 2018

This is a developing story. FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.