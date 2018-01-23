× Temporary Fine Wine & Good Spirits to open while Gettysburg Marketplace store gets remodeled

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will temporarily close the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store at 1275 York Rd., Gettysburg, while the store is remodeled and upgraded to a Premium Collection store.

The store will close at 9:00 PM on Wednesday, Jan. 24, and will reopen on a date to be determined in the future.

On Thursday, Jan. 25, the PLCB will open a temporary Fine Wine & Good Spirits store at Gettysburg Marketplace, 44 Natural Springs Rd., Gettysburg, to serve consumers in the area. The temporary store will be open from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM Monday through Saturday, and from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM Sunday. The phone number of the temporary store is 717.334.2423.

Store hours and additional locations can be found at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.

When it reopens, the remodeled Gettysburg Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection store will offer consumers a warmer, more welcoming atmosphere to browse its more extensive collection.

