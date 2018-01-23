× Today’s FOX43 Poll: At which level of government should marijuana law be decided?

Advocates for the legalization of marijuana rallied in Harrisburg this morning.

Vermont just became the first state to legalize marijuana through legislature.

But while nine states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational use of marijuana, the drug is still illegal under federal law.

At which level of government do you think marijuana law should be decided?

Let us know by answering today’s FOX43 poll question.

View Poll