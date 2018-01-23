× York man accused of hit-and-run accident that injured pregnant York College security guard

YORK — A York man is facing several charges in connection to a hit-and-run incident at York College on Dec. 2, according to Spring Garden Township police and court documents.

Luis David Medina-Gonzalez, 30, of the 800 block of Wayne Ave., allegedly crashed into a guard shack at York College, injuring the pregnant security officer inside. He then allegedly drove off without stopping, police say.

Medina-Gonzalez is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle or property, failure to stop and give information or render aid, driving on a suspended license, and several other traffic violations.

According to police, officers summoned to the scene of the crash at 1:49 a.m. found that the security officer, who was 22 weeks pregnant at the time, had sustained injuries after the shack she was occupying was struck. She had cuts to her face and a deep cut on her knee, according to police.

Police say the brick base of the shack had been hit and moved backwards, while the structure itself was demolished.

The security guard gave police a description of the suspect, who allegedly got out of the car and looked around before returning to the vehicle and driving off.

Later that day, police say, a woman called police to report that her vehicle, a gold 2001 Chevrolet Suburban, had been damaged and that her boyfriend, whom she identified as Medina-Gonzalez, admitted to taking it and hitting a brick wall while driving it.

Police say the damage to the vehicle matched the damage to the structure, and surveillance video from a nearby convenience store showed Medina-Gonzalez was in the area at the time of the crash.

Medina-Gonzalez allegedly admitted to taking the vehicle and driving it when questioned by police on Dec. 3, but did not recall being in an accident.