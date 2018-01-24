× 2018 PA Auto Show to kickoff this week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The 2018 PA Auto Show pulls into the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, PA from January 25-28.

With more than 30 manufacturers showcasing the latest cars, trucks and crossovers, the show is an exciting, family friendly environment for vehicle enthusiasts and consumers to see the latest models of hundreds of vehicles all under one roof. Hop into the driver’s seat and enjoy a full day of family fun. Car lovers are encouraged to pop the hood, check out the engine, and quiz the experts on the finer points of torque, horsepower, and fuel injectors.

Visitors can compare and purchase pre-owned vehicles that meet the highest manufacturer standards right at the show in the Certified Pre-owned Showcase. More than 300 vehicles on display with inventory rotated daily.

Also, there are more motorcycles than ever before and a Boat Hall.

Other Features Include:

Charity Event – Supporting UPMC PinnacleHealth Children’s Resource Center – On Thursday, January 25 from

5:30 -7:30 p.m. in the Commonwealth Ballroom will be a Charity Reception supporting UPMC PinnacleHealth Children’s Resource Center, which treats children in the greater Harrisburg are who have been the victims of abuse or neglect. The event includes Food, Entertainment, and an Open Bar. Tickets, $100 each, must be purchased online in advance at www.autoshowharrisburg.com.

The Great Vehicle Giveaway – Enter to win a vehicle with a minimum value of $25,000.

Ride and Drive Experiences – Auto show attendees will have a chance to check participate in Ford and Toyota Ride and Drive Experiences to get a live feel for the performance and handling of several vehicles from the Ford and Toyota line up.

Hyundai Sweepstakes – Visit the Hyundai exhibit for a chance to win a 2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T. One lucky winner from the PA Auto Show will win a $500 Best Buy Gift Card. Plus much more at the booth.

Career Awareness Corner – New for 2018, information will be provided on the many careers available within a new vehicle dealership. Colleges and technical schools will be present to answer questions.

Hollywood Cars – New for 2018, come see the Shaggy Dog “Mutt Cutt” Mobile from Dumb and Dumber and the

DeLorean Time Machine from Back to the Future.

Rolls-Royce & Bentley Foundation Display – Stop by the Luxury Hall to see vehicles of the past and present courtesy of the Rolls-Royce Foundation.

AACA Museum & The Elegance and Hershey Display – Courtesy of the Antique Automobile Club of America Museum.

Kids Test Drive – Mini electric vehicles allow kids to experience their own test drive right at the show.

Kids Entertainment Area Saturday and Sunday – Bring the kids to the show so they can experience inflatable bounce houses, face painting, activities and games as well as an 8 ft Transformer photo opportunity.

For more information, including ticket discounts and show guides visit www.autoshowharrisburg.com

Show Hours:

Thursday, January 25 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, January 26 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 28 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 29 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Admission: $10 for adults, $6 for seniors (62 and older), $6 for active military and students (with ID). Children twelve and younger are admitted for free when accompanied by an adult.

SOURCE: PA Auto Show