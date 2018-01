× At least one person injured after Interstate 83 crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– At least one person has been taken to the hospital and a portion of Interstate 83 NB was closed after a crash.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. near Glen Rock and all lanes of Interstate 83 Northbound were blocked for a period, causing major delays.

There is no word on the extent of the injury suffered in the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.

Accident on I-83 NB near Glen Rock traffic squeezes by to the RIGHT pic.twitter.com/JInT9wMPC2 — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) January 24, 2018

All lanes now BLOCKED https://t.co/2fdr32JS0V — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) January 24, 2018