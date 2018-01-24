At least one person taken to hospital after shooting in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– At least one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting.
Emergency dispatch received a reported shooting call around 11:10 p.m. on January 23 in the first block of Broderick Court in Upper Leacock Township.
One person was shot, but their extent of the injury is unknown at this time.
Reportedly, there was a second injury suffered in the incident, but emergency dispatch couldn’t confirm that the two injuries were suffered together.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide more details as they become available.
40.078246 -76.189966