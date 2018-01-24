× At least one person taken to hospital after shooting in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– At least one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting.

Emergency dispatch received a reported shooting call around 11:10 p.m. on January 23 in the first block of Broderick Court in Upper Leacock Township.

One person was shot, but their extent of the injury is unknown at this time.

Reportedly, there was a second injury suffered in the incident, but emergency dispatch couldn’t confirm that the two injuries were suffered together.

Police told me, they do not believe there is any threat to the public. One person was transported to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound at this home in on Broderick Ct. in Upper Leacock Twp., Lancaster County. No word on the extent of their injuries. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/RT6kJ7FYDo — Lyndsay Barna (@lyndsay_barna) January 24, 2018

Towing an SUV away from the scene. Passenger side backseat window is shattered, broken glass covering the pavement. No word if this vehicle has anything to do with the possible shooting in Upper Leacock Twp. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/mA7uX0PEQx — Lyndsay Barna (@lyndsay_barna) January 24, 2018

