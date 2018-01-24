× Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Jim Thome and Trevor Hoffman elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

The 2018 inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame were announced Wednesday.

Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Jim Thome and Trevor Hoffman all got the nod from the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Jones, a first-ballot selection, led the way with 97.2 percent of the vote. Guerrero and Thome received 92.9 and 89.8 percent of the vote while Hoffman garnered 79.9 percent.

Jones spent his entire 19-year career with the Atlanta Braves. He held a career batting average of .303 and slugged 468 home runs while manning the left side of the infield the majority of his time in Atlanta.

Eight of Guerrero’s 16 years of MLB service was in Montreal with the Expos. Before receiving the call-up in 1996, the young 21-year-old played 138 games in Harrisburg with the Senators. Guerrero, who batted .318 with 449 home runs (no matter where the ball was pitched), closed out his career with the Baltimore Orioles for one season.

Thome called Cleveland home for 13 of his 22 seasons. The power hitter, slugging 612 home runs (good for 8th on the all-time list), also spent four years with the Philadelphia Phillies, 2003-2005 and 2012. Throughout his career, he played first, third and was a designated hitter.

Hoffman dominated in his 18 years of service. For 15 1/2 of those years, the right-hander came out of the San Diego bullpen. His 601 saves is second-most in MLB history, behind Mariano Rivera’s 652.

The four players will be enshrined in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 29.