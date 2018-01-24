Cooler through Thursday, warming again for the weekend

FLOODING: A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Swatara Creek at Harper’s Tavern until 2PM and Hershey until 4PM Wednesday. Both are expected to continue in flooding stage throughout the morning. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for York and Lancaster counties along the Susquehanna south of York Haven due to continued concerns with ice jam flooding. The watch ends at 1:00PM Wednesday.

WINDY, CHILLY: Winds today gust toward 30MPH during the morning and 20-25MPH by afternoon. This’ll be enough to keep our wind chills to the low-30s for the afternoon with highs in the low-40s. We see plenty of sunshine and remain dry.

WARMING THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures are coldest Thursday with highs in the upper 30s before warming back into the mid-40s for Friday and the low-50s by Saturday. With this warming comes an increased chance of showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two late Saturday into Sunday morning. Temperatures drop heading into next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long