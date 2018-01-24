× Don’t look for an *NSYNC Super Bowl reunion

It seems like Justin Timberlake can’t perform anywhere these days without fans wanting *NSYNC to reunite.

If group member Joey Fatone is to be believed, hopes have once again been dashed.

TMZ Sports caught up with Fatone recently and asked if the guys would be joining Timberlake during his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance.

“If I was doing something, I’d be at rehearsals right now,” Fatone said. “So obviously there’s your proof.”

So it appears folks are going to just have to content themselves with rewatching their brief reunion on the 2013 Video Music Awards.

Timberlake will be the featured performer during the halftime show when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots on February 4.

It will be his first time returning to the Super Bowl since his controversial performance in 2004 when he joined Janet Jackson onstage and there was an apparent wardrobe malfunction that exposed her breast.

Timberlake recently said the pair have put the incident behind them and Fatone doesn’t think Jackson will show up this time either.

“He’s not the kind of person,” Fatone responded when asked if Timberlake might bring Jackson in stage to stir conversation. “He’s not controversial like that.”