Federal fugitive arrested, guns & drugs seized in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Denver man, who was wanted on both local and federal warrants, was recently arrested in Lancaster.

Peter Ramirez, 42, is facing felony counts of illegal possession of firearms, misdemeanor drug possession, and a fugitive from justice charge.

Ramirez was wanted by authorities in Tennessee for violation probation regarding a cocaine-dealing conviction, and wanted in Lancaster County for domestic-relations warrants.

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force had been investigating Ramirez for suspected drug activity and had recently learned that he was carrying firearms illegally.

On January 19, detectives stopped Ramirez outside a home on Corey Drive and took him into custody.

When officials stopped Ramirez, they found a number of guns, ammunition, and drugs.

The seizure by police included the following:

– A fully loaded handgun with a round in the chamber;

– A box of ammunition for the handgun;

– A .22-caliber assault-type rifle;

– .5 grams of methamphetamine;

– Drug paraphernalia, including scales and baggies.

Ramirez was remanded to Lancaster County Prison, and is not eligible for bail due to his warrants.