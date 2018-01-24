Firefighter injured, 9 displaced after house fire in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A firefighter was injured and 9 people were displaced after an early morning house fire.

On January 24 around 2:10 a.m., flames broke out at a home in the 2500 block of Alessandro Boulevard in Susquehanna Township.

The flames spread from one home to three other residences as well, causing an estimated $200,000 in damage between the four units.

One firefighter was injured and has since been released to the hospital.

9 people were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire was caused by a discarded cigarette.