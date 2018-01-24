Flu activity continues to increase in PA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- According to the most recent flu report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the number of flu cases reported across the state continues to rise.

The Department of Health reports 47 flu related deaths so far this flu season. In York County, the Department reports more than 1,400 reported flu cases, which is the 2nd highest in the state.

Health officials are reminding residents that it is not too late to get the flu shot. They also recommend being preventative by washing your hands regularly and covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze. If you start to experience a fever, sore throat, or body aches, officials urge you to call your doctor.