YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Today's Furry Friend is Experience, the Pit Bull terrier mix!

Experience is a 6-year-old girl that first arrived at the Humane Society of Harrisburg in 2015.

She is very smart, as she can sit, shake, come, and complete an obstacle course!

Experience loves to work for treats, and is best for a home without any cats and children over 10-years-old.

For more information on Experience, you can check her out here.