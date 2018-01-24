× Harrisburg man accused of attacking nurses, security guard at Hershey Medical Center

HERSHEY — A Harrisburg man already accused of attempting to murder his unborn child is facing additional charges after allegedly attacking two nurses and a security guard at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, according to Derry Township police.

Ibrahim T. Beidari, 33, of the 7300 block of Cobble Stone Drive, is chargd with aggravated assault, strangulation, possessing the instruments of crime, and terroristic threats stemming from an incident that occurred Tuesday at the Medical Center.

Police say Beidari physically assaulted the staff members, using a razor blade in one case.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the victims told police she was going to a supply room to get the suspect some items to clean up with. When the nurse opened the door, Beidari allegedly pushed his way into the room, grabbed the nurse, and wrapped his arm around her throat while holding a razor blade to the side of her neck. During the struggle, the nurse sustained three small lacerations to her right middle finger, police say.

Another nurse arrived and attempted to calm Beidari down, police say. She then attempted to grab the razor blade from him. During the struggle, she received a cut to her left index finger, but was able to successfully remove the razor from Beidari’s hand, the criminal complaint says.

Beidari then allegedly grabbed a medical scalpel and held it to the nurse’s throat. A security guard entered the room, told Beidari to drop the scalpel, and threatened to spray him with pepper spray, the criminal complaint says. Beidari refused to comply, allegedly saying “I’m going to kill her,” while continuing to hold the scalpel to the nurse’s neck, according to the criminal complaint.

The security guard then sprayed Beidari with pepper spray and attempted to disarm him, but Beidari stabbed the guard with the scalpel, giving him a puncture wound to his left forearm, the criminal complaint says.

Additional security then arrived and successfully restrained Beidari.

Beidari was transferred to the Dauphin County Judicial Booking Center for arraignment.