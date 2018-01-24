Harrisburg man arrested after fleeing traffic stop

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Penbrook Police arrested a 23-year-old man Sunday after he led officers on a chase that ended with a crash.

Josh Cuff, 23, is charged with fleeing and eluding, flight to avoid apprehension, driving under suspension and multiple traffic offenses.

According to police, Cuff fled a routine traffic stop and ran numerous stop signs with his headlights off, eventually causing a crash at 29th and Canby Streets.

Cuff, who was injured, was apprehended after a foot pursuit, police say.

At the time of the incident, Cuff was wanted for felony firearm charges and a state parole detainer, police add.

He was committed to Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 bail.