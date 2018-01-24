× Harrisburg man facing charges after being found in possession of guns that were stolen in robbery

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man is facing charges after being found in possession of firearms that were stolen in a robbery.

Cincere Burchell, 18, is facing possession of stolen property and person not to possess firearms charges for the incident.

On Friday, January 19 around 8:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of Muench Street to assist adult probation officers.

Police were informed that officers had recovered two firearms that were reported stolen from a robbery earlier that day.

While doing a probation check on Burchell, officers requested assistance and cleared the home.

Two firearms were found in the basement and were determined to be the guns that were stolen. Burchell matched the description given by the robbery victim.

When police attempted to question Burchell, he became aggressive and would not answer.

Burchell was on probation for previous firearm charges, and is now facing additional charges for this incident.