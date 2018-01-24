Lebanon man charged in multiple armed robberies

LEBANON — A 25-year-old Lebanon man has been charged with committing armed robberies at two convenience stores late last year, according to Lebanon City Police.

Carlos R. Clemente-Cantres was arrested by Annville Township police after an investigation by Lebanon City Police, Elizabethtown Police, and other law enforcement agencies in Lancaster and York Counties, police say. He is charged with robbery, simple assault, and theft by unlawful taking.

Police say that on Nov. 20 and Dec. 10, 2017, Clemente-Cantres committed robberies at a Turkey Hill Store on 2 East Main St. and a Sunoco on 2 West Main St.