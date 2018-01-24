Man accused of kicking officer in groin, making terroristic threats

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lititz man who police say kicked an officer in the groin and made several death threats was taken into custody after being released from a hospital Tuesday.

Raymond Price, 36, was transported to the hospital on January 10, after police served a warrant against him. Price allegedly kicked the officer at his residence on Pennwick Drive. He is also accused of threatening another officer and a hospital security guard.

Price faces charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and terroristic threats.

He is being held at Lancaster County Prison.