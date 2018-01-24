Man charged in shooting death of 26-year-old Keynen Guider

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Police announced Wednesday that a man has been charged with the shooting death of 26-year-old Keynen Guider.

The incident, which occurred in the early morning of December 31, also left another individual injured.

Calvin McKinney, 30, is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, attempted criminal homicide, recklessly endangering another person, carrying a firearm without a license and criminal conspiracy.

Police found Guider, shot and unresponsive, in a vehicle in the 1900 block of Brookwood Street. He was transported to Harrisburg Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim, who was found on the porch of a residence in the same block, was taken to Hershey Medical Center.

Both victims were in the vehicle when it was fired upon, police say.