× Minor injuries suffered after two vehicle crash closes Interstate 83 Wednesday morning

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Only minor injuries were suffered after a two-vehicle crash closed a portion of Interstate 83 on Wednesday morning.

Around 7:00 a.m., officials were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 83 NB in Springfield Township.

During the investigation, it was found that a dump truck hit an empty box truck, which veered into the median of the roadway before rolling over onto its passenger side.

The passenger of the box truck sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

Interstate 83 was closed due to removal of the trucks and debris from the roadway but has reopened.