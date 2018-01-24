National Beer Can Appreciation Day with Brewery Products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK,Pa--- This morning in the FOX43 Kitchen Chris Garrett and Vic Stambaugh from Brewery Products celebrated National Beer Can Appreciation Day. Vic brought sample of some local breweries and showed the canning process.

Next, Vic shared some recipes you can do at home with Bud Light Lime and with a beer can... Recipes are below...

Deconstructed Cilantro Lime Beer Can Chicken

Ingredients

1 chicken halved

1 can of Bud Light Lime (if you use 16oz can there is more left to drink!)

3 limes

Fresh cilantro

olive oil

Seasoning

1 TSP garlic powder

1/2 TSP chili powder

1/2 TSP paprika

1/4 TSP cayenne pepper

1/4 TSP cumin

Salt & Pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325 Mix all the seasonings together in a small bowl Place cilantro under the chicken’s skin Slice the limes in circles and slide as many as you can under the skin Brush chicken with olive oil & sprinkle on seasoning In 13in x 9in baking dish roll up aluminum foil balls & rest each chicken half on them (this will hold the chicken out of the beer and allow it to steam cook) Open the Bud Light Lime & pour into baking dish about ½ in deep; enjoy the remaining beer! Place cilantro around chicken in the Bud Light Lime Cover with foil & bake for about 1 hour or until internal temp is 165 degrees When done uncover & broil to desired crispiness.

Beer Can Bacon Burger

Ingredients: (makes approx. 6 burgers):

2lb 80/20 hamburger

1lb bacon

6 Burger Rolls

1 COLD unopened beer of your choice

Stuffing of your choice: sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, chili, pulled pork, diced ham, minute steaks, bacon, etc.

Cheese: shredded or cubed – cheddar, Swiss, pepper jack, cream cheese, smoked Gouda, etc.

Sauces: BBQ sauce, hot sauce, salsa, ranch, etc.

THE POSSIBILITIES ARE ENDLESS!

Directions:

Preheat oven 300 degrees (for a medium burger) or 325 degrees (for a well done burger)

Roll hamburger meat into ½lb balls

Press cold beer can into center and press meat up the sides to seal in the can

Wrap slice of bacon around each side for ends to meet

Carefully pull out beer can (cold can will come out more easily)

Spray bottom of 13in x 9in or larger baking dish with cooking spray

Add burgers to pan & and fill with desired stuffing

Bake 1 hour

***using 80/20 meat will produce liquid from burgers, make sure baking dish is deep enough & be careful when removing from the oven***

For a more crisp burger transfer to cookie sheet and place under broiler

*Wash can thoroughly with soap & water before drinking!!!