National Beer Can Appreciation Day with Brewery Products

YORK,Pa--- This morning in the FOX43 Kitchen Chris Garrett and Vic Stambaugh from Brewery Products celebrated National Beer Can Appreciation Day. Vic brought sample of some local breweries and showed the canning process.
Next, Vic shared some recipes you can do at home with Bud Light Lime and with a beer can... Recipes are below...
Deconstructed Cilantro Lime Beer Can Chicken
Ingredients
1 chicken halved
1 can of Bud Light Lime (if you use 16oz can there is more left to drink!)
3 limes
Fresh cilantro
olive oil
Seasoning
- 1 TSP garlic powder
- 1/2 TSP chili powder
- 1/2 TSP paprika
- 1/4 TSP cayenne pepper
- 1/4 TSP cumin
- Salt & Pepper to taste
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325
- Mix all the seasonings together in a small bowl
- Place cilantro under the chicken’s skin
- Slice the limes in circles and slide as many as you can under the skin
- Brush chicken with olive oil & sprinkle on seasoning
- In 13in x 9in baking dish roll up aluminum foil balls & rest each chicken half on them (this will hold the chicken out of the beer and allow it to steam cook)
- Open the Bud Light Lime & pour into baking dish about ½ in deep; enjoy the remaining beer!
- Place cilantro around chicken in the Bud Light Lime
- Cover with foil & bake for about 1 hour or until internal temp is 165 degrees
- When done uncover & broil to desired crispiness.
Beer Can Bacon Burger
Ingredients: (makes approx. 6 burgers):
2lb 80/20 hamburger
1lb bacon
6 Burger Rolls
1 COLD unopened beer of your choice
Stuffing of your choice: sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, chili, pulled pork, diced ham, minute steaks, bacon, etc.
Cheese: shredded or cubed – cheddar, Swiss, pepper jack, cream cheese, smoked Gouda, etc.
Sauces: BBQ sauce, hot sauce, salsa, ranch, etc.
THE POSSIBILITIES ARE ENDLESS!
Directions:
Preheat oven 300 degrees (for a medium burger) or 325 degrees (for a well done burger)
Roll hamburger meat into ½lb balls
Press cold beer can into center and press meat up the sides to seal in the can
Wrap slice of bacon around each side for ends to meet
Carefully pull out beer can (cold can will come out more easily)
Spray bottom of 13in x 9in or larger baking dish with cooking spray
Add burgers to pan & and fill with desired stuffing
Bake 1 hour
***using 80/20 meat will produce liquid from burgers, make sure baking dish is deep enough & be careful when removing from the oven***
For a more crisp burger transfer to cookie sheet and place under broiler
*Wash can thoroughly with soap & water before drinking!!!