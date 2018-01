DAUPHIN COUNTY — Police are looking for a 23-year-old man who didn’t return to the Dauphin County Work Release Center on Monday.

It was discovered that Teraje Smith cut off his GPS monitor after leaving the center.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts can contact Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,000 for information leading to Smith’s arrest.