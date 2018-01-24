Police seek missing 12-year-old from Lancaster County

EAST COCALICO TWP., Lancaster County — Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday.

According to police, the Owen May walked away from a home on Aspen Court in Denver Borough. He is 5’4″ tall, weighs 120 pounds and has straight blonde hair with a scar on his right cheek under his eye. Police say May also wears braces. There is no clothing description.

Anyone seeking a boy fitting this description should contact East Cocalico Police at 717-336-1725 or Lancaster County Communications at 717-664-1180.