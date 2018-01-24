× Police seek suspect who shot 39-year-old man in Lebanon

LEBANON — Lebanon City Police are looking for the suspect who shot a 39-year-old Annville man Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of North 12th and Uhler Streets just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the victim, who met with law enforcement after driving from the scene to the 3300 block of Oak Street, was transported to the hospital and is now recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect is described as a black male wearing all black clothing and a black mask. The suspect fled on foot from the scene, police add. The firearm has not been recovered.

Lebanon Catholic School was placed on lockdown following the incident due to its proximity to the area being searched by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717 272 2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717 270 9800.