Quick shot of colder air despite plenty of sunshine for Thursday

THURSDAY CHILL

Breezy winds continue through evening producing wind chill values in the 20s. Clouds are stubborn through the night before clearing early Thursday morning. High pressure brightens the sky bringing plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are chilly in the upper 30s. The winds relax late and under clear skies, lows are cold in the lower and middle 20s Friday morning. Plenty of sunshine and a shift in the wind to the south pulls in milder air. Readings are back into the lower and middle 40s. Temperatures jump even more over the weekend.

MILD WITH SHOWERS FOR WEEKEND

Temperatures swing around for the weekend with morning lows in the 30s to start. Afternoon readings climb to the lower 50s. Skies begin to cloud up heading through the day. The next frontal system approaches by the evening and a few showers may clip our northwest counties. Most of the wet weather holds off for the rest of the area until overnight. Showers continue into the early part of Sunday. It is still mild near 50 for the second half of the weekend despite the gray skies. Another shot of chillier air returns heading into the last few days of January.



NEXT WEEK

Colder air arrives as folks head back to work. Expect partly sunny skies and breezy winds. Readings manage to reach upper 30s and lower 40s after morning lows in the lower 30s. We are watching for a weak disturbance in the morning Tuesday, which could bring a quick shot of light snow. Otherwise, it is much colder Tuesday with lows returning to the 20s. Afternoon highs are held in the middle 30s despite increasing sunshine. Wednesday, the last day of January, is calm under mostly sunny skies. Readings are in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

