Sandra Thompson voted to become Vice Chair of Democratic Party of York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Democratic Party of York County on Tuesday evening voting unanimously to appoint Sandra Thompson as the organizations new Vice Chair. Ms. Thompson will fill the remained of the term until the County Party’s reorganization meeting that will be in early June 2018.

“Sandra brings a wide breadth of experience, knowledge and community activism to this position,” commented Democratic Party of York County Chair Chad Baker. “Her leadership abilities, as well as knowledge of working on all sides of a campaign are something invaluable when it comes to what she can offer our Executive Board, as well as the Democratic candidates and voters of York County.”

Ms. Thompson current is a full-time attorney with her own law offices in York. She was admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar in 1999; was admitted to Bar of U.S. District Courts for the Middle District of Pennsylvania and Eastern District of Pennsylvania; and was admitted to the Bar of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and for the United States Supreme Court. She has served as an assistant district attorney for the Office of York County District Attorney and as an Assistant Public Defender in the York County Office of Public Defender. Sandra is currently a member of the PA Criminal Defense Lawyers (PACDL); the President of NAACP, York Branch; the Secretary for PA Alternatives to The Death Penalty; a member of Community Advisory Council for City of York School District; a member of the Advisory Council to Cornerstone Youth Home; a member of the Pennsylvania Raising The Wage Coalition; a member of Pennsylvania Black Caucus; a member of the Steering committee for York County Human Relations Commission; and member the York Opioid Collaborative.

Ms. Thompson’s appointment began immediately following the vote and will continue until the Democratic Party of York County’s Quadrennial Re-Organization meeting in June.

SOURCE: Democratic Party of York County