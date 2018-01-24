× Steel-High’s Tim Kater rolls past 1,000 career points

DAUPHIN COUNTY – He came into the game only nine points shy of 1,000 points. Steel-High’s Tim Kater took a pass and banked home a bucket after halftime to reach the magical milestone. The home game versus West Perry stopped briefly for a celebration before Kater and the Rollers finished the job with a 44-33 victory. The senior center ended the game with 18 points to push his career total to 1,009.

“I mean it’s just great, I’m just blessed to be in this situation,” glowed Kater. “Only a certain amount of players score 1,000 points. Luckily at our school there is a lot. I’m one of the greats now you could say.”

Kater has accepted an appointment to West Point and will play football for the Army Black Knights.