Transportation officials host driving safety seminar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMP HILL, Pa. -- PennDOT officials spent Wednesday encouraging drivers to avoid distractions behind the steering wheel.

Joined by officials from South Central PA Highway Safety, PennDOT hosted an educational seminar in Camp Hill, Cumberland County. Discussion revolved around distracted driving and new traffic laws.

Among those in attendance, was a driving safety teacher from Cedar Cliff High School. He says the seminar helps ensure that he's giving helpful information to his students.

"I think from educational standpoint, driver education may not be a class that seems very important to students, but from a safety standpoint, it's the most important class," said Sean Robinson. "I want to make sure I'm doing a good job with the students I teach, so that they survive these dangerous years."

This was the 28th year for the seminar.