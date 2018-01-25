Another chilly day for Thursday, then temperatures moderate into the weekend

BRIEF CHILL, THEN MILDER: It’s a colder start throughout the area on this Thursday morning, but the winds aren’t as gusty. This makes it feel a bit better. It’s frigid of course, with temperatures beginning in the 20s to near 30 degrees. Skies are partly sunny to start, with more blue skies expected by the afternoon. The winds quiet through the morning too, becoming light for the afternoon. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. The night is clear, calm and cold. Overnight low temperatures fall into the 20s. Temperatures begin to moderate on Friday. There’s some intervals of clouds during the afternoon as a warm front passes north, but there will still be a good amount of sunshine. Readings are in the lower to middle 40s.

MILD WITH WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES: Most of Saturday is dry, but clouds build ahead of the next system. Saturday starts with sunshine, then clouds increase throughout the day, especially during the afternoon. Temperatures turn even milder. Anticipate readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Showers arrive by Saturday evening, so you may need the umbrella for any plans. Showers are expected to continue through the night and become more widespread. They last into Sunday, especially during the morning. It’s also breezy. Temperatures make a run at 50 again.

NEXT WEEK: It’s a return to chillier temperatures to begin the new week. Strong breezes help drop temperatures to near 30 degrees by Monday morning. It remains breezy and partly sunny through the afternoon. Highs only make it into the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. Winds ease by Tuesday, and temperatures are quite chilly. Expect readings in the lower to middle 30s. There’s plenty of sunshine. Wednesday brings some moderation in temperatures. Afternoon highs exceed the 40 degree mark for most.

Have a great Thursday!