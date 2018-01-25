× ‘Ballpark Pass’ allows Revs fans to see a game for less than $3

YORK — York Revolution fans are now able to see a game for less than $3 thanks to a new subscription service.

The service, Ballpark Pass, allows fans to skip the ticket ordering process, proceed right to the PeoplesBank Park gates, flash their smartphones and enter, the organization’s release says.

Each month’s fee is $34.79. The Ballpark Pass gives subscribers the entire season — five months … 71 home games — for $208.74 (including tax), which is just $2.94 a game. The credit or debit card used will be kept on file and charged for each month of the season.

This is how it works: Ballpark Pass holders will create a logon they’ll use each day they want to attend a Revs home game. When they logon, pass holders will receive a unique bar code on their smartphones to use at the gates. Once the bar codes are scanned, pass holders will have their choice of any available spot in the ballpark’s three general admission areas — Arch Street Eats, the outfield bench seating in DownTown’s Playground, or the bench seating or lawn space in the Appell Lawn.

“We are very excited to be among the leaders in sports who are pioneering this technology,” Revolution General Manager John Gibson said. “We’ve seen it succeed in Major League markets, and we wanted the passionate fans of our area to benefit from the same kind of convenience and flexibility. The Ballpark Pass really empowers fans to catch as many games as possible as easily as possible for a great price.”

The Ballpark Pass is now on sale here. For more information, visit www.yorkrevolution.com or the PeoplesBank Park Ticket Office, or call 717-801-4487.