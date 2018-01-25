Community gathers for special ceremony honoring Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- It was a moving public memorial service in honor of Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill, who dedicated his life to keeping the community safe and paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"We just wanted to show our support for the military, because he was an army ranger, for his family, and to let his family know that we’re here for them," Maria Slabonik, member of The Guardian Knights Motorcycle Club of Central PA.

Hundreds of family, friends, firefighters, and law enforcement personnel gathered at The Giant Center in Derry Township to pay their respects.

While media was not permitted inside, we spoke with members from Mount Joy American Legion Post 185 and Guardian Knights Motorcycle Club who lined the streets lifting their flags up high.

“We decided for this occasion to get the motorcycle clubs together and do a flag line in honor of our fallen brother," said Slabonik.

“A lot of our veterans, not only do they serve and protect our freedom, but they come home and a lot of them end becoming police officers or firefighters and that’s why we are here to give our support for him," said Blaine Powell, Member of Mount Joy American Legion Post 185.

Blue ribbons lined the streets paying tribute to a man so many respected.

“Through the community of emergency responders, we’re all brothers and sisters in the service so sometimes we don’t always have the opportunity to know each other individually, but we certainly know each other and what our jobs are and we certainly get to know each other that way," said Brendan Orth, Fire Chief at Chambers Hill Fire Company in Swatara Township.

Orth says the ceremony was an emotional one.

“Certainly for all of us in the public safety field it’s an emotional impact on every one of us whether law enforcement, fire department or EMS, for us to be able to provide our time today and provide this small piece of honor to agent Hill...it hits us all pretty hard," added Orth.

A sense of solidarity could be felt in the air as Hills body was transported in a green BearCat.

“Every person is here today to honor someone who laid their life down for us and we certainly appreciate them," added Orth.